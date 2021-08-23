RichieFromBoston: Broward County and Meetups! [23.08.2021]

Alternative view on all things that affect us as Humanity in an Elite ruled world heading off the tracks.RichieFromBoston - 40095 subscribersThanks for checking out my channel, this started out as a showcase for my work, and after not too long I started posting chemtrails.I live in a town slightly north of boston ma. And being trapped in the liberal capitol of the world found myself quacking away at my cell phone to spread the thoughts I was having on the fakery, and bullshit being foisted on us a society everyday, if your close minded or set in your ways.Leave, leave now.Theres no way to know anything in this life because the wealthy or elites have written our history and only allowed us to know what they ant us to know, that goes for the internet as well, they own it and they started it back in 89 at none other the cern(the large hadron collider) so be careful about what you think you "Know" because again, were living in a rich mans world, and all "Truths: are up for debate and no doubt an illusion.RFB