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FULL SHOW: Multiple States Observing Arizona Election Audit Noting Voting Impossibilities That Lead To Biden Victory
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23 views • June 10, 2021
Owen Shroyer and Alex Jones respond to the incredible developments when it comes to the medical tyranny with forced vaccines to eat, work or go to a concert and now pharmacists are forced to wear barcodes. The time is coming for another Nuremberg style hearing and investigation into the causes of COVID as well as the promotion and mandating of the vaccines. Jesse Lee Peterson joins to discuss the state of race relations in America and in Democrat run cities. All around America patriots are rising up and standing up against the fascism and tyranny of Democrat politicians and bureaucrats, an uprising that is really just beginning. Anthony Fauci received a phone call back in 2003 calling him out for his lies and horrible leadership.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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