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US warships sailed 200 km beyond the range of Iranian anti ship missiles
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US Navy warships are currently operating in the Gulf of Oman, without a full escort group, maneuvering about 200 km off Iranian southeastern coast near Chabahar. According to Sentinel-2 satellite imagery from August 1, 2026, the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Bush, along with its escort ships, is in the same area with USS Lincoln, operating in the vicinity of Iran. Both are currently underway and are reported to be positioning key US Navy strike assets near one of the world’s most strategically important maritime corridors, which connects the Gulf of Oman to the Strait of Hormuz—roughly along the line of a potential US naval blockade. But, the imagery is delayed and does not show the aircraft carrier’s current position, as Trump had previously announced that the US-Iran would begin talks on the afternoon of August 3. Iran is not ready to pretend to improve! Tehran stated that talks are currently being held with Oman—not Washington. “There are no negotiations with the US, no mediators, and no meetings tonight. That imperial ‘deal’ is as real as a myth,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei on Monday.

Iranian Defense Minister commented on President Trump’s latest threat of further attacks against Iran amid US warship operations aimed at forcing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. “Iran will use every threat from the United States to strengthen its military readiness, deterrence, and overall capabilities. Although the latest US statements are part of psychological and cognitive warfare, we regard every threat as real and take it seriously,” wrote Majid Ebn-e-Reza on X. Currently, US Navy operations in the area are within range of Iranian anti-ship missiles! Another MQ-9 Reaper was shot down by an anti-ship missile. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced on Monday that the drone was guiding ships through the Oman route from the Strait of Hormuz, a route that IRGC has declared illegal. It is worth noting that some time ago, Iran launched a new underground missile complex for coastal defense near the Persian Gulf, equipped with hundreds of anti-ship cruise missiles with a range of 1,000 km.

Another tanker was targeted by IRGC Navy with anti-ship missiles in the Strait of Hormuz, northeast of Khasab, Oman. According to IRNA News Agency, which published images of the incident, the attack was carried out after the vessel allegedly refused to comply with orders and violated the blockade; its stern was engulfed in flames. UKMTO received a report of the incident approximately 20 nautical miles northeast of Khasab, Oman, on August 2.

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Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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