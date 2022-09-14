https://gnews.org/post/p1kju24f9
9/12/2022 Miles Guo: The current state of the Chinese economy is worse than imagined. The police are openly blackmailing and robbing people, banks restricting cash withdrawals, the CCP government prohibits foreign investors from withdrawing, and the government can not pay salaries
