**December 23, 2025**
* **News Article:** "Norwegian biathlete Sivert Guttorm Bakken found dead in hotel"
* **Details:** Reports the death of the 27-year-old athlete in Lavaze, Italy. Cause of death was unknown at the time of reporting. The article notes his career was previously halted due to heart problems, which he publicly linked to his third COVID-19 vaccine dose.
* **Source:** https://www.rfiDOTfr/en/sports/20251223-norwegian-biathlete-sivert-guttorm-bakken-found-dead
**July 13, 2022**
* **Social Media Post:** Personal update from Sivert Bakken's Instagram account.
* **Details:** Bakken mentions a "mild heart inflammation, probably as a result of the Covid vaccine," which was affecting the start of his training season.
* **Source:** https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/Cf9Z87aoVfl/?hl=en