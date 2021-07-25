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#vaccinepolice calls the CDC
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22 views • July 25, 2021
Christopher Key AKA #vaccinepolice calls the CDC and ask the questions regarding the delta-lie- variant.Wake up people.The test for delta Variant is only for surveillance purposes￼￼￼ and not for individual use…. ￼sooooo how are you guys coming up with these numbers?!?!??! 🧐🥴
All I hear is 🏏🦗🏏🦗 crickets what about you guys ????
All I hear is 🏏🦗🏏🦗 crickets what about you guys ????
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