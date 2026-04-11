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Episode #129 - Digital Slavery & Who Really Runs the World | Max Igan
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
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311 views • 2 days ago

Max Igan of The Crowhouse joins The Conscious Man 7 Podcast for a deep conversation on digital slavery, AI government, digital ID, CBDCs, Zionism, Iran, the Third Temple, system collapse, and spiritual war.


In this interview, Max explains who he believes really runs the world, why digital identity may be the final trap, what he thinks is really driving the pressure towards war with Iran, and why the Third Temple matters in the wider geopolitical and spiritual picture. We also discuss the surveillance state, the straw man, legal fiction, Puerto Vallarta during cartel unrest, sovereignty, and what humanity’s highest potential could still look like from here.


Topics include:


🔹 What 9/11 changed for him

🔹 Hidden power and the structure behind visible politics

🔹 Zionism, Israel, Iran, and the Third Temple

🔹 AI government, digital ID, CBDCs, and technocracy

🔹 The spiritual war, harvesting of souls, and human freedom


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👉🏽 If this conversation challenged you or connected dots you have felt for a long time, LIKE the video, SUBSCRIBE, and COMMENT with the one point you think most people still refuse to see.

Keywords
zionismthecrowhousetechnocracymaxigandigitalidsurveillancestatecbdcdigitalslaveryspiritualwariranwarthirdtemplesystemcollapsewhorunstheworldaigovernmentlegalfiction
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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