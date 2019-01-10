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Episode 3 - 20190110 - Retro Rhythm Dance
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0 view • July 04, 2020
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For our first episode of 2019 we are talking to Joel Plys of Retro Rhythm dance classes. Joel and his wife Jackie are recent additions to RSM, but Joel has a lot of yeaers and accolades as a dance professional and instructor. We take some time out to chat with him at the Beach Club here in town. The lighting is a bit off as we're still getting use to the equipment and uncontrolled filming situations as we move around town.
You can find out more about Retro Rhythm at their website and Facebook page
www.RetroRhythm.com
www.facebook.com/RetroRhythm5678/
If you are interested in being on the show to talk about your business, a cause or concern, please email us at [email protected] and make sure to "like" and "follow" us on Facebook and Youtube.
https://www.facebook.com/Goodmorningrancho/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3-w1figjoHEnH-2NLa62aw
For our first episode of 2019 we are talking to Joel Plys of Retro Rhythm dance classes. Joel and his wife Jackie are recent additions to RSM, but Joel has a lot of yeaers and accolades as a dance professional and instructor. We take some time out to chat with him at the Beach Club here in town. The lighting is a bit off as we're still getting use to the equipment and uncontrolled filming situations as we move around town.
You can find out more about Retro Rhythm at their website and Facebook page
www.RetroRhythm.com
www.facebook.com/RetroRhythm5678/
If you are interested in being on the show to talk about your business, a cause or concern, please email us at [email protected] and make sure to "like" and "follow" us on Facebook and Youtube.
https://www.facebook.com/Goodmorningrancho/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3-w1figjoHEnH-2NLa62aw
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