NFL 2021 Season Analysis, Scripted Fakery Entertainment, Shame on the ProBowl Jim Stone http://198.46.190.126/pages/zx6.html How the Price of a Super Bowl Ticket Has Skyrocketed https://www.yahoo.com/now/price-super-bowl-ticket-skyrocketed-140016998.html NFL Hologram games in Visitor's home stadium. https://www.bitchute.com/video/pYj6T6HqD908/ The Return Of John 3.16 at NFL Games? https://www.bitchute.com/video/FcFkApAQ0S9X/ NFL Kneel Ban, It's Not About Patriotism, BUT Police Brutality Against Blacks, as 70% of NFL Players https://www.bitchute.com/video/ygt9IjfH7tYH/ NFL Kneel Ban, It's Not About Patriotism, BUT Police Brutality Against Blacks, as are 70% of NFL Players. Now do you understand what is going on here with their protest. As the NFL are losing viewers. Have you noticed that the TV cameras do not pan the empty stadium seats. NFL is Losing it, Low Attendance, 5G Stadiums. BBB, Boycott and Bankrupt the Billionaires https://www.bitchute.com/video/TAdCjdHqGxbr/ NFL, the Propaganda Tool of Fascism. Ads on NFL Are Sheeple Enslavement https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGub4mOeQ0wS/ NFL, the Propaganda Tool of Fascism. Ads on NFL Are Sheeple Enslavement originally published Nov, 17, 2017 Ads on NFL are enslavement traps. NFL, Goodell, Goes 180 on Kneeling Protest Sanctions, Kaepernick, May Play Again https://www.bitchute.com/video/gD5kQWYMZ0rF/ The Return Of John 3.16 at NFL Games? https://www.bitchute.com/video/FcFkApAQ0S9X/ Is the NFL as Fake as Lucha Libre? https://youtu.be/j9saOBQTrV8 Is the NFL as Fake as WWF or Lucha Libre? The corruption is not at the WHOLE game level on who wins or losses. It is within the game on individual plays, or sequencing plays. Particular actions or plays, like a field goal, 2 extra point play within the game. Most of the money being gambled is within the plays of a game. These are more easily in a position to be fixed. When billions and trillions are being passed around, it is certain that corruption and influence is evident. That is human nature. All sports are pretty much corrupt. Baseball in the World Series, FIFA, Cricket, Olympic Committees, etc .Even stickball games on the streets of Yonkers could be influenced. There are more breaks in the game to run more commercials. Red Protest flags, faked injuries, confirming play calls, etc. Now when a coach throws out the Red flag, does he get a $50K bonus? WTF. College Football Exploits Paris Attack. NFL/NWO Agenda. https://youtu.be/9UE8Z7yZD6k NFL Fixed, PSYC OPS for WW 3, Patriots Win Super Bowl 2015, and destroy nations. https://youtu.be/S8mx7AzFA6E NFL Fixed, PSYC OPS for WW 3, Patriots Win Super Bowl 2015, and destroy nations. https://youtu.be/S8mx7AzFA6E NFL's Marketing Extravaganza, with Highlights of a Football game. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D4Zq9dDCrLs NFL, The Controversy. What are These Billionaires Up Too. Inc. Report from Abby Martin https://youtu.be/Am3RP-fbLuc Google has suspended me from all their products, Vimeo before, Now Rumble too. I must of been right on, subscribe to my other channels, ugetube.com, https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist bit chute, https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/ ceflex.org https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist Brighteon, https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist 153news.net, https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist Please help and donate, https://www.patreon.com/drmeno