BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"There it is" ~ A story thru song for the people of Palestine🇵🇸
Dare Bear X
Dare Bear X
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • 9 months ago

This is a story about how Resistance Fighters are made.

Oppressive colonial and imperial powers abuse people until they are severely traumatized and in many cases, have little left to lose, and they fight.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Moving forward, if Israel would commit to: removing illegal settlements, lifting the blockade, restoring the 1947 {or at the very least, the 1967} borders {essentially, Gaza and the West Bank in full}, treating other ethnicities within its own borders equitably and those outside of its borders respectfully, releasing political prisoners, and of course, refraining from bombings, then: They could still retain their Jewish majority, have a secure homeland.

Or they can continue as they are, and become known globally as the New Nazis. 




Keywords
israelpalestinegazawest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy