Question everything you thought you knew about vitamin D and modern medicine. - dr Eric Berg
andreash
andreash
83 followers
229 views • 9 months ago

https://drericberg.com/ 

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31002167/
0:00 Introduction: Vitamin D dosage 1:45 Vitamin D toxicity 3:02 Dr. Bruce Hollis and vitamin D research 4:16 The history of vitamin D in modern medicine 6:11 Barriers to vitamin D absorption Today, I’m going to tell you the truth about vitamin D. The current RDA for vitamin D is 600 IU (international units), which is about 1/10 of a milligram. Vitamin D is a controversial topic, probably because it can help so many! Heliotherapy, or sunbathing, was used in the early 1900s, before vaccines and antibiotics, to help with TB, asthma, osteoporosis, tooth decay, psoriasis, mood issues, diabetes, heart disease, and even cancer. The government commissioned the University of Illinois Chicago to conduct a study on the toxicity of vitamin D. This study lasted nine years and involved hundreds of doctors, 773 patients, and 63 dogs. They used 200,000-1,000,000 IU of vitamin D, and no toxicity was found. Dr. Bruce Hollis, a pioneer in vitamin D research, explains that many vitamin D researchers are not receptive to the wealth of data about its benefits. Data shows that areas close to the equator have the lowest risk of MS, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and diabetes. You will need more vitamin D if you have vitamin D resistance, are older, have darker skin, or weigh more.


Disclaimer: Dr. Eric Berg received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1988. His use of “doctor” or “Dr.” in relation to himself solely refers to that degree. Dr. Berg is a licensed chiropractor in Virginia, California, and Louisiana, but he no longer practices chiropractic in any state and does not see patients, so he can focus on educating people as a full-time activity, yet he maintains an active license. This video is for general informational purposes only. It should not be used to self-diagnose, and it is not a substitute for a medical exam, cure, treatment, diagnosis, prescription, or recommendation. It does not create a doctor-patient relationship between Dr. Berg and you. You should not make any change in your health regimen or diet before first consulting a physician and obtaining a medical exam, diagnosis, and recommendation. Always seek the advice of a physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Keywords
healthfoodvitamin d3eric berg
