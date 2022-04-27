© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fireside Chat with Boston's Rev Clinics Co-Founder Ryan Ansin
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • April 27, 2022
Summary:
*providing Boston w/ wholesale #cannabis
*unionized cannabis
*investing in opportunities
*reviewing 20 deals per week
*the impacts of the pandemic & supply chain constraints
*the future of cannabis' culture
*raising cannabis #capital
*exit strategies
*cannabis #PubCo
*final comments
A revolutionary approach: providing the highest-quality medical marijuana products and the best in customer care in and around the Boston area.
Episode 938 The #TalkingHedge interviews Ryan Ansin, Co-Founder Revolutionary Farms...
https://youtu.be/51DJc1B872M
*providing Boston w/ wholesale #cannabis
*unionized cannabis
*investing in opportunities
*reviewing 20 deals per week
*the impacts of the pandemic & supply chain constraints
*the future of cannabis' culture
*raising cannabis #capital
*exit strategies
*cannabis #PubCo
*final comments
A revolutionary approach: providing the highest-quality medical marijuana products and the best in customer care in and around the Boston area.
Episode 938 The #TalkingHedge interviews Ryan Ansin, Co-Founder Revolutionary Farms...
https://youtu.be/51DJc1B872M
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.