Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Captured Ukrainian M2A2 Bradley ODS-SA Infantry Fighting Vehicles and a T-64BV Tank taken in Avdeevka
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1001 Subscribers
69 views
Published Yesterday

Captured Ukrainian M2A2 Bradley ODS-SA infantry fighting vehicles and a T-64BV tank taken in Avdievka, which have now already been transported to Donetsk.

Adding...

Premier of Georgia excluded the possibility of Tbilisi joining sanctions against Russia and opening a "second front" against Russia, as Kiev desires.

"Regarding sanctions against Russia, we have a very clear position. We are not imposing sanctions and we have very strong arguments about it," said Irakli Kobakhidze.

He also said that statements, including those from official Ukrainian sources, about opening a "second front" with Russia in Georgia are disappointing.

"We are disappointed by statements from certain official Ukrainian sources about opening a 'second front' in Georgia, including the Secretary of the Security Council and the President's advisor," Kobakhidze said in response to a corresponding question.



Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket