Captured Ukrainian M2A2 Bradley ODS-SA infantry fighting vehicles and a T-64BV tank taken in Avdievka, which have now already been transported to Donetsk.

Adding...

Premier of Georgia excluded the possibility of Tbilisi joining sanctions against Russia and opening a "second front" against Russia, as Kiev desires.

"Regarding sanctions against Russia, we have a very clear position. We are not imposing sanctions and we have very strong arguments about it," said Irakli Kobakhidze.

He also said that statements, including those from official Ukrainian sources, about opening a "second front" with Russia in Georgia are disappointing.

"We are disappointed by statements from certain official Ukrainian sources about opening a 'second front' in Georgia, including the Secretary of the Security Council and the President's advisor," Kobakhidze said in response to a corresponding question.





