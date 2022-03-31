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Foster Gamble on COVID Confusion - What’s Our Best Path Towards Clarity?
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21 views • March 31, 2022
Foster Gamble provides his analysis of the authoritarian response to COVID, and how the search for truth, AKA Philosophy, is our way out.
This is a clip taken from a 2 hour deep dive on the COVID situation.
To see the entire show, sign-up for a free trial to the THRIVE Freedom Portal - https://bit.ly/3JMXAPR
This is a clip taken from a 2 hour deep dive on the COVID situation.
To see the entire show, sign-up for a free trial to the THRIVE Freedom Portal - https://bit.ly/3JMXAPR
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