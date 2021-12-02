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Vaxx Passports are Modern Representations of Lead Up to 1938 Holocaust, says Wayne Allyn Root
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Wayne Allyn Root of https://rootforamerica.com guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the medical tyranny assault on the public.
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The Alex Jones Show
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The Alex Jones Show
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