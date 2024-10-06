Why Women Don't Want Kids!

Friday Night Live 4 October 2024





In this episode, I examine the complexities of the modern dating landscape, discussing societal expectations and personal choices that impact our search for meaningful relationships. Responding to listener feedback, we tackle frustrations with the dating market, emphasizing the need for introspection about personal standards and societal norms.





We explore the balance between desire and practicality, especially regarding age-appropriate dating and the implications of wanting children. The conversation also addresses the "trad wife" trend, highlighting cultural narratives that influence relationship dynamics. Ultimately, I stress the importance of personal accountability and the value of open dialogue in navigating the challenges of connection.





