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Biden Says Spending Bill Costs Nothing & Is The Supply Line Shortage Planned?
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60 views • September 28, 2021
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Sources used in video:
How would you bring down the US differently - https://twitter.com/JMichaelWaller/status/1442162275746344965
Dems are part of the plot against America - https://twitter.com/directorblue/status/1442255906117283844
Covid deaths all made up, funeral director blows the whistle - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/uk-funeral-director-blows-whistle-on-vaccine-deaths-im-dealing-with-murder-victims/
Potatohead says spending bill would cost zero dollars - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-my-4-trillion-budget-costs-zero-dollars/
Is this a planned orchestrated supply line shutdown - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10029043/Dozens-ships-coast-New-York-wait-dock-countrys-second-largest-port.html
Ships held up on the coast - https://twitter.com/leslibless/status/1441905553144418305?s=20
Panic gas hoarding starting in the UK - https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/panic-hoarding-gasoline-begins-uk-plunges-towards-winter-discontent
This is good, but the courts are corrupted - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/200-business-owners-file-federal-class-action-lawsuit-againt-nyc-mayor-will-first-domino-endcovidtyranny-nationwide/
All the Haitians released all over the country - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/26/dhs-secretary-mayorkas-states-at-least-12000-haitian-migrants-have-recently-been-released-into-the-u-s-some-carrying-covid-19-infections/
Clot shot is suppressing cancer fighting cells - https://twitter.com/Kukicat7/status/1441526348309278724
Moment of truth for this idiot, and she has kids - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/26/dr-leana-wen-warns-americans-that-vaccinated-people-carry-more-virus-and-are-superspreaders/
FDA approves use of a horse drug - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/never-say-neigh-fda-lists-horse-drug-approved-covid-treatment
Media now goes after effective nasal spray - https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-move-over-ivermectin-the-media-is-now-attacking-effective-nasal-sprays-used-against-covid
Great news, Pfizer to make billions more with booster - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10027901/COVID-19-vaccine-boosters-mean-billions-drugmakers.html
After this next round of billions, Pfizer CEO says we can return to normal - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pfizer-ceo-we-can-return-to-normal-in-12-months/
Another batshit crazy white liberal woman pretends to be spanish - https://resistthemainstream.org/democrat-caught-falsely-claiming-to-be-hispanic-attempts-to-justify-herself/?utm_source=telegram
Steve Inman - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wp_AKI_YVmM
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
How would you bring down the US differently - https://twitter.com/JMichaelWaller/status/1442162275746344965
Dems are part of the plot against America - https://twitter.com/directorblue/status/1442255906117283844
Covid deaths all made up, funeral director blows the whistle - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/uk-funeral-director-blows-whistle-on-vaccine-deaths-im-dealing-with-murder-victims/
Potatohead says spending bill would cost zero dollars - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-my-4-trillion-budget-costs-zero-dollars/
Is this a planned orchestrated supply line shutdown - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10029043/Dozens-ships-coast-New-York-wait-dock-countrys-second-largest-port.html
Ships held up on the coast - https://twitter.com/leslibless/status/1441905553144418305?s=20
Panic gas hoarding starting in the UK - https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/panic-hoarding-gasoline-begins-uk-plunges-towards-winter-discontent
This is good, but the courts are corrupted - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/200-business-owners-file-federal-class-action-lawsuit-againt-nyc-mayor-will-first-domino-endcovidtyranny-nationwide/
All the Haitians released all over the country - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/26/dhs-secretary-mayorkas-states-at-least-12000-haitian-migrants-have-recently-been-released-into-the-u-s-some-carrying-covid-19-infections/
Clot shot is suppressing cancer fighting cells - https://twitter.com/Kukicat7/status/1441526348309278724
Moment of truth for this idiot, and she has kids - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/26/dr-leana-wen-warns-americans-that-vaccinated-people-carry-more-virus-and-are-superspreaders/
FDA approves use of a horse drug - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/never-say-neigh-fda-lists-horse-drug-approved-covid-treatment
Media now goes after effective nasal spray - https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-move-over-ivermectin-the-media-is-now-attacking-effective-nasal-sprays-used-against-covid
Great news, Pfizer to make billions more with booster - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10027901/COVID-19-vaccine-boosters-mean-billions-drugmakers.html
After this next round of billions, Pfizer CEO says we can return to normal - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pfizer-ceo-we-can-return-to-normal-in-12-months/
Another batshit crazy white liberal woman pretends to be spanish - https://resistthemainstream.org/democrat-caught-falsely-claiming-to-be-hispanic-attempts-to-justify-herself/?utm_source=telegram
Steve Inman - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wp_AKI_YVmM
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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