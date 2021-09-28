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Biden Says Spending Bill Costs Nothing & Is The Supply Line Shortage Planned?
Aimless News
Aimless News
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Sources used in video:

How would you bring down the US differently - https://twitter.com/JMichaelWaller/status/1442162275746344965

Dems are part of the plot against America - https://twitter.com/directorblue/status/1442255906117283844

Covid deaths all made up, funeral director blows the whistle - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/uk-funeral-director-blows-whistle-on-vaccine-deaths-im-dealing-with-murder-victims/

Potatohead says spending bill would cost zero dollars - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-my-4-trillion-budget-costs-zero-dollars/

Is this a planned orchestrated supply line shutdown - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10029043/Dozens-ships-coast-New-York-wait-dock-countrys-second-largest-port.html

Ships held up on the coast - https://twitter.com/leslibless/status/1441905553144418305?s=20

Panic gas hoarding starting in the UK - https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/panic-hoarding-gasoline-begins-uk-plunges-towards-winter-discontent

This is good, but the courts are corrupted - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/200-business-owners-file-federal-class-action-lawsuit-againt-nyc-mayor-will-first-domino-endcovidtyranny-nationwide/

All the Haitians released all over the country - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/26/dhs-secretary-mayorkas-states-at-least-12000-haitian-migrants-have-recently-been-released-into-the-u-s-some-carrying-covid-19-infections/

Clot shot is suppressing cancer fighting cells - https://twitter.com/Kukicat7/status/1441526348309278724

Moment of truth for this idiot, and she has kids - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/26/dr-leana-wen-warns-americans-that-vaccinated-people-carry-more-virus-and-are-superspreaders/

FDA approves use of a horse drug - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/never-say-neigh-fda-lists-horse-drug-approved-covid-treatment

Media now goes after effective nasal spray - https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-move-over-ivermectin-the-media-is-now-attacking-effective-nasal-sprays-used-against-covid

Great news, Pfizer to make billions more with booster - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10027901/COVID-19-vaccine-boosters-mean-billions-drugmakers.html

After this next round of billions, Pfizer CEO says we can return to normal - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pfizer-ceo-we-can-return-to-normal-in-12-months/

Another batshit crazy white liberal woman pretends to be spanish - https://resistthemainstream.org/democrat-caught-falsely-claiming-to-be-hispanic-attempts-to-justify-herself/?utm_source=telegram

Steve Inman - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wp_AKI_YVmM


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Keywords
bidencrisisfood shortagehoardinggas shortage
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