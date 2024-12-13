© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Toasty Coconut Protein Latte
Ingredients:
8 oz. hot water
2 teaspoon Fair Trade Organic Freeze-Dried Instant Coffee
2 Tablespoon Groovy Bee® Collagen Peptides
1 Tablespoon Groovy Bee® Organic Coconut Milk Powder
1 teaspoon Groovy Bee® Organic MCT Oil
Directions:
Blend all ingredients together carefully in a heat-proof cup. Enjoy!