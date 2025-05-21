What Is the Facade Self? Who Created It? How to Identify It, Addictions, Facade and Spirit Influence, Facade in Sleep State

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL ORIGINAL:
20140730 Understanding Self - Deconstructing The Facade Self P1
Cut:
03m10s - 15m55s
DIVINE TRUTH:
Divine Truth Website: https://www.divinetruth.com
Mary's Blog: https://mary.divinetruth.com
God’s Way: https://blog.godsway.net/
Divine Truth Events: https://events.humanitix.com/host/divinetruth
Donate: https://www.divinetruth.com/sites/main/en/index.htm#donate.htm
*************************
“MY FACADE SELF IS CREATED IN CHILDHOOD BY OTHER PEOPLE WANTING ME TO NOT BE MY REAL SELF.”
@ 09m24s
“MY FACADE SELF HAS BEEN FURTHER DEVELOPED BY MY PURPOSEFUL DESIRE TO INGORE MY REAL AND HURT SELF.”
@ 09m55s
“MY FACADE SELF IS VERY “ADULT” IN NATURE, SINCE ADULTS OR MYSELF AS A MATURING ADULT DEVELOPED THE FACADE.”
@ 10m04s