What Is the Facade Self? Who Created It? How to Identify It, Addictions, Facade and Spirit Influence, Facade in Sleep State

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/V-qDtsGiikA

20140730 Understanding Self - Deconstructing The Facade Self P1





Cut:

03m10s - 15m55s





DIVINE TRUTH:

Divine Truth Website: https://www.divinetruth.com

Mary's Blog: https://mary.divinetruth.com

God’s Way: https://blog.godsway.net/

Divine Truth Events: https://events.humanitix.com/host/divinetruth

Donate: https://www.divinetruth.com/sites/main/en/index.htm#donate.htm

*************************









“MY FACADE SELF IS CREATED IN CHILDHOOD BY OTHER PEOPLE WANTING ME TO NOT BE MY REAL SELF.”

@ 09m24s





“MY FACADE SELF HAS BEEN FURTHER DEVELOPED BY MY PURPOSEFUL DESIRE TO INGORE MY REAL AND HURT SELF.”

@ 09m55s





“MY FACADE SELF IS VERY “ADULT” IN NATURE, SINCE ADULTS OR MYSELF AS A MATURING ADULT DEVELOPED THE FACADE.”

@ 10m04s



