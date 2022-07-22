Global Death Surge Is Covid Jab: Scientists: "Biostructures In Vaxxed Proved Intentional"

The Bio-structures that appear in the jab are INTENTIONAL?!

Dr. Ariyana Love joins to talk about the surge in Global deaths since the COVID Jab was administered, mandated, and forced!

The Globalists have been planning this for years, now we have to plan to take them down!

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