The Life Force of the Kingdom Part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The evidence of the Kingdom of God on the earth is very very limited if not totally lacking. What is the reason for this? Could it be that we have not understood the reality we have in HIM and so we live in defeat and failure all the days of our lives. How do we escape this dilemma? This is the aim of this series.