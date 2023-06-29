Cannabis Conundrums: A Conversation with Editor Bruce Barcott

What's the biggest driver for the cannabis industry? Join our conversation with Bruce Barcott, former editor of Leafly.com, as we explore the ins and outs of this rapidly evolving market. We discuss the current challenges of federal reform, the tension between large players and local operators, and the impact of taxes and regulations. Bruce shares his thoughts on the most important drive for the industry - interstate commerce - and highlights the unique aspects of the cannabis world.





We also dive into the fascinating history of cannabis and its effects on sleep, as well as its racial implications. Bruce talks about the importance of understanding the delicate plant makeup, the complexities of providing regulation and interstate commerce, and the challenge of lab-shopping within the industry. Don't miss this insightful conversation with an industry expert!





The Green Rush is a cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media discussing news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.





This week we talk about: Media & The Cannabis Industry





Summary:

0:00:00 - Cannabis Industry Challenges and Future

0:03:01 - Challenges for Cannabis Industry

0:08:34 - Challenges in Legalization Movement

0:10:20 - Potential for Interstate Cannabis Commerce

0:13:19 - Cannabis Industry Challenges and Hypocrisy

0:14:51 - Interstate Commerce in the Cannabis Industry

0:19:27 - THC Percentage and Consumer Knowledge

0:26:26 - Conservative Pasco Accepts Cannabis

0:28:27 - Cannabis Passion and Aspects





Guest:

Bruce Barcott~ Editor, author, writer, investigator, research analyst, podcast producer

https://www.linkedin.com/in/bruce-barcott-b43b5116



