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'Omicron' Testing Scam and how it works to give the illusion of more cases
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102 views • February 15, 2022
David Icke continues to strip away the lies surrounding virus fear programming. More specifically, Icke exposes the Omnicron facade, how and why the super variant is actually made of smoke and mirrors. Tune in for a special appearance from Dr. Andrew Kaufman who shows up with groundbreaking information to share.
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