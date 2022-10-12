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https://gnews.org/articles/t53493977
10/11/2022 Premier of Alberta Danielle Smith considers the discrimination against the unvaccinated group is unacceptable, and the best way to stop this kind of discrimination is changing the Human Rights Act.