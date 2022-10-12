https://gnews.org/articles/t53493977
10/11/2022 Premier of Alberta Danielle Smith considers the discrimination against the unvaccinated group is unacceptable, and the best way to stop this kind of discrimination is changing the Human Rights Act.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.