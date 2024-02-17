The carnivore explorer Vilhjalmur Stefansson, secrets from the arctic

Arctic explorer and anthropologist Vilhjalmur Stefansson spent years living with indigenous Inuit and Eskimo people. He noted their general healthiness (and good teeth), and an absence of many of the diseases that plagued western cultures, such as scurvy, heart disease, and diabetes. Observing their dietary habits, he determined that their primary food was meat, both lean and fatty, and that their diets were very low in sugary or starchy carbohydrates





Imagine that- https://www.youtube.com/ @TheImagineTeam

Secrets from the Arctic: The Truth About Meat! #lchf https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7VhUzP6b29o&t=57s





book "My life with the Eskimo"- https://www.amazon.com.au/My-Life-with-the-Eskimo/dp/B086FKDJQJ/ref=pd_bxgy_img_d_sccl_2/355-3325108-5101152?pd_rd_w=9DG5m&content-id=amzn1.sym.4f521e93-b7b8-43c7-874d-a68d1387ab9b&pf_rd_p=4f521e93-b7b8-43c7-874d-a68d1387ab9b&pf_rd_r=ZF7BAMJ519DMK9VRFBS4&pd_rd_wg=cPv5g&pd_rd_r=75e39ef9-c589-41cb-8f38-3ab1040ad5f5&pd_rd_i=B086FKDJQJ&psc=1





The fat of the land- https://www.amazon.com.au/Fat-Land-Vilhjalmur-Stefansson/dp/8829534234/ref=pd_bxgy_img_d_sccl_1/355-3325108-5101152?pd_rd_w=9DG5m&content-id=amzn1.sym.4f521e93-b7b8-43c7-874d-a68d1387ab9b&pf_rd_p=4f521e93-b7b8-43c7-874d-a68d1387ab9b&pf_rd_r=ZF7BAMJ519DMK9VRFBS4&pd_rd_wg=cPv5g&pd_rd_r=75e39ef9-c589-41cb-8f38-3ab1040ad5f5&pd_rd_i=8829534234&psc=1





































#carnivorediet #carnivore #bloodcancer #cancer #mentalhealth #weightloss #meatheals









Fundraiser help me start again, and build the podcast that will help others through tough times. Thank you all for any small donation





Buy me a coffee- https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dclearningtolive





Give send go- https://givesendgo.com/learningtolive?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=learningtolive













3/11 AFTERMATH: These are personal photos taken in the months after the Earth Quake and Tsunami in Japan, March 2011

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C123D9B8

https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C1295Q49

https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C15FVPVW

Follow me on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/dclearningtolive/

and Twitter





THANK YOU SO VERY MUCH TO ALL MY PATRONS

Patrons thank you- https://www.patreon.com/posts/thank-you-so-87820046?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=postshare_creator&utm_content=join_link

























































ice age, ancestral diet, primal diet, proper human diet.





















#Carnivorediet #weightloss #weightlossjourney #motivation #fear #anxiety #motivation #health #fatloss #keto #ketodiet #fatlossjourney #transformation #mentalhealth #depression #carnivorelifestyle #obesity #wellness #weightloss #lifestyle #inspiration #bloodcancer #cancer #homeless #medicine #chemotherapy #chemo #meat #startingagain #focus #carnivore #heart #health #fitness #strengthtraining #workout #excercise #selfhealing #healing #spiritual #spiritwithin #god #mindovermatter #diet #selfhelp #ketogenic #keto #ketodiet #carnivorecommunity #ketogenicdiet #carnivorediet #weightloss #metabolichealth #fitat50 #motivation #strengthtraining