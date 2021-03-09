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Dakota Conflict & Uprising of 1862: The Aftermath and Dakota Removal [Part 3] - Neo-Wolf NEWS #16
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20 views • March 09, 2021
On December 26, 1862 38 Dakota warriors who surrendered after the Dakota Conflict were hanged in Mankato, Minnesota in the largest mass execution in US History.
In this episode, I describe the details of the trials and execution as well as talk about the Annual Dakota 38+2 Memorial Ride from Lower Brule, South Dakota to Mankato...
Links to more information:
https://www.usdakotawar.org/history/a...
https://ushistoryscene.com/article/18...
https://www.roadsideamerica.com/story...
https://www.history.com/this-day-in-h...
https://www.usdakotawar.org/history/war
Follow us on Social Media @neowolfnews
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In this episode, I describe the details of the trials and execution as well as talk about the Annual Dakota 38+2 Memorial Ride from Lower Brule, South Dakota to Mankato...
Links to more information:
https://www.usdakotawar.org/history/a...
https://ushistoryscene.com/article/18...
https://www.roadsideamerica.com/story...
https://www.history.com/this-day-in-h...
https://www.usdakotawar.org/history/war
Follow us on Social Media @neowolfnews
Brighteon
BitChute
Rumble
YouTube
Gab
Parler
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