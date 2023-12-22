Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russia Dealt Another Crushing Blow To NATO Military Facilities In Ukraine┃SEVERNOYE Is Going To FALL
channel image
The Prisoner
8890 Subscribers
Shop now
254 views
Published Yesterday

Meanwhile, the Russian Aerospace Forces continue to successfully identify and destroy NATO military facilities on the territory of Ukraine. So it became known that on December 20, Russia launched another missile strike on the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, and Khmelnytskyi regions. Moreover, Russia has again struck the Starokostiantyniv Air Base.............

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
russianatosevernoyestarokostiantyniv air base

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket