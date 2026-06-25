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RT News - June 25 2026 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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June 25, 2026

rt.com



Back-to-back earthquakes rock Venezuela, and bring buildings crashing to the ground nationwide. More than 160 people are dead and almost 1,000 injured. Kiev targets yet more civilians in Russia, but the attacks come in the face of continued Russian advances along the front lines. Shortly we'll be joined by the Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva, to discuss the developments. As the US and Japan combine military forces for their latest drills. Beijing raises the alarm that Tokyo's rapidly shedding its 'pacifist' image, in favour of re-militarisation.


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