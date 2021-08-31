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Why the “virus” pandemic is a FARCE_Drs. Thomas Cowan and Andrew Kaufman interviewed by Mike Adams
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89 views • August 31, 2021
It was refreshing to hear Mike Adams finally come around to Terrain Theory. In my conversations with many friends I find that that breaking away from the programmed belief that viruses and germs cause illness is a difficult path and one that takes inner resolve and an open mind.
Drs. Thomas Cowan and Andrew Kaufman interviewed by Mike Adams.
NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.
Drs. Thomas Cowan and Andrew Kaufman interviewed by Mike Adams.
NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.
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