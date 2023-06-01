ADL Worked With FBI To Infiltrate John Birch Society, Says Lefitst Historian

A historian revealed in his new book that the Anti-Defamation League infiltrated The John Birch Society decades ago. Dallek, whose book is not favorable to the JBS, said the ADL probably even committed illegal acts in its attempt to disrupt the Society.





