Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ADL Worked With FBI To Infiltrate John Birch Society, Says Lefitst Historian
24 views
channel image
The New American
Published 16 hours ago |

A historian revealed in his new book that the Anti-Defamation League infiltrated The John Birch Society decades ago. Dallek, whose book is not favorable to the JBS, said the ADL probably even committed illegal acts in its attempt to disrupt the Society.


This clip is taken from The New American TV episode “Constitutionalists Oppose Debt-ceiling Deal, Antifa Member Benefits From DHS Grant.” You can watch the entire episode @  https://thenewamerican.com/constitutionalists-oppose-debt-ceiling-deal-antifa-member-benefits-from-taxpayer-funds

Keywords
fbiadljbspaul draguthe new american tv

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket