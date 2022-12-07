The Ye & Michael Jackson Connection You NEVER Heard About Before Today!

Cross Talk News





Dec 6, 2022





CrossTalk News With SPECIAL GUEST: STEW PETERS! Stew Peters and Lauren Witzke discuss the early days of the Stew Peters Network, and the desperate emails we received from the vaccine injured and their families in early 2021. They discuss how Stew kept pressing on with the message, even when he was labelled “fringe” and now, he’s making global impact. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo are now talking about ENDING The Covid19 shots- and arresting those responsible.





Vincent James also joins CrossTalk News to discuss his recent bombshell story, linking together the connections between Michael Jackson, Ye (Formerly Known as Kanye West) and the common denominator that seems to be behind it all. See Vincent’s Bombshell Article HERE:





https://www.dailyveracity.com/2022/12/04/the-secret-truth-about-michael-jacksons-anti-jewish-beliefs-and-his-connection-with-the-artist-formerly-known-as-kanye-west/





Dark times ahead, but the fight has only just begun. Protect your wealth, BUY GOLD: https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalkNews





Call: 855-966-5722 today to get your FREE IRS Loophole Kit. and my friends at Goldco will give you up to 10% in FREE Silver with a qualified account.





Buy high quality freeze dried food through Heavens Harvest, use promo code “Shortage” to get 10% off

https://HeavensHarvest.com





Follow us on Telegram!

Edward Szall: https://t.me/edwardrszall





Lauren Witzke: https://t.me/LaurenWitzkeOfficial





Tune into other episodes of CrossTalk at http://CrossTalkNews.com!





Watch “Died Suddenly”

https://rumble.com/v1wac7i-world-premier-died-suddenly.html





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1zaar4-live-7pm-the-ye-and-michael-jackson-connection-you-never-heard-about-before.html



