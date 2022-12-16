Mind Invaders Chapter 18 - Inside!

New Chapter Every Day!





The thick fog that had drifted over the hills from the coast during the night was vanishing under the warming rays of the morning sun. The few lingering wisps of vapor lent a momentary translucence to the air, giving the leaves and blossoms on trees and shrubs a delicate, glistening sheen. It was a morning of rare beauty—which only seemed to accentuate the bittersweet mood that gripped Ken. In spite of the fact that he had long since given up any thought of recovering his past relationship with Carla, their brief meeting the night before had stirred emotions for her that he had thought were long dead and that he dared not nourish now.