06. Quietening the Soul: Who Do You Trust?

Whew! Subscribers made it through the rather hopeless news found in Videos 4 and 5, and are now invited to determine whether or not they are willing to be a part of the solution, by first taking an honest inventory of themselves.
In a nutshell: Don't be a pretentious asshole.
Scott Warren, of freedomshock.com, differentiates between compelled behavior and voluntary behavior when it comes to the development of moral character (a key component to lasting self-improvement).
Moral character is formed by honesty. Honesty only emerges in an atmosphere of trust.
