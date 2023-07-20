It has all been an illusion and now the brutal truth is being uncovered

Germany reported trade data exposing the resilient economy fallacy as a product of nothing more than the temporary nominal price illusion. Volumes are down huge and as values fall there's no more cushion from lack of activity. This isn't about Germany so much, either, as we can see in trade w/the German's biggest customers: China and the US of A.
Eurodollar University's Money & Macro Analysis
