SOULED OUT PODCAST // Season 10 // Episode 6 w/ Uncle TJ [Trailer]
Published 21 hours ago
Clear your evening! Break out the finest wine you have! And prepare your abdominal muscles for a laughter marathon!

Once again (and for the third time) I'm joined in-studio by my very own brother, Taylor "Uncle TJ" Schultz -- for another amazing conversation.

This is the most messed up podcast I've ever done. I'm just going to leave it at that.

Uncle TJ will be at the Racine Zoo (here in Racine, WI) on May 20th representing The Salty Dog and competing in what will most likely be the bloodiest, Bloody Mary contest in all US history. Be there!

From aliens -- to spiritual awakenings -- to vodka infusions -- to the world at large -- and much, much more. This three-hour chat has it all!

Get stoked and enjoy the show!

SouledOut.TV

Keywords
freedomnewscomedypoliticsfunnyalienspodcasttruthmagaufosirlabductionwethepeoplethegreatawakeningdarktolightsaveamericasomtvjobradleytjschultzsouledoutpodcastsouledouttvuncletj

