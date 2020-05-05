The Core Values that Unite the White Race: Part 10: Natural Law

This is the longest discussion of the series. That is because we have a clash of values here. This is about Natural Law or Naturalism. This is the acceptance of Nature as being right. We do not exterminate lions because they eat zebra.



This value is reflected in other values that we have. We accept that our own lack of foresight leads to our own destruction. This is Counter-balanced by Morals an ethics. This is over-balanced by Christianity which has at its core the glorification of the WEAK.



There is a clash between these two values.