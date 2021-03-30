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Iron and Clay cannot mix, Abomination That Makes Desolate, the push to get 7 Billion Vaccinated
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125 views • March 30, 2021
The devil knows his time is short and he must seek to corrupt all flesh before Gods wrath exposes him. To corrupt all flesh, he needs access to our bodies by choice. Mandatory still means we have a choice. Fear and the love of money is the devils main ways of stealing souls. Ignorance is not bliss, knowledge is power and lies and a form of godliness brings a false sense of security.
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