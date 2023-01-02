Economic Development Has Nothing To Do With Money

A shortage of money is always blamed for a lack of economic development, when in fact the scarcity of money has the least impact of whether a region is developing or not. In fact the shortage of money is really an excuse for the absence of faith. The truth is all two or three people need is a tiny seed of faith to begin the process of sustained economic development. If you can find two more people whom you can trust you can begin the process of economic development, regardless of what your circumstances are.
