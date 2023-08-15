A New System Enhancing Attack Accuracy for 'Kamikaze' Drones has been Developed in Russia - Eng text.

A new system enhancing attack accuracy for kamikaze drones has been developed in Russia, as reported by the leader of the project team to RIA Novosti.
This system enables attacks on both static and dynamic targets, with an application accuracy of approximately 90%. It has already been tested and, according to the developer, will soon be trialed in a special operation zone.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.