A New System Enhancing Attack Accuracy for 'Kamikaze' Drones has been Developed in Russia - Eng text.
Published 16 hours ago

 A new system enhancing attack accuracy for kamikaze drones has been developed in Russia, as reported by the leader of the project team to RIA Novosti.

This system enables attacks on both static and dynamic targets, with an application accuracy of approximately 90%. It has already been tested and, according to the developer, will soon be trialed in a special operation zone.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

