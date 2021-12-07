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BRITISH FUNERAL DIRECTOR JOHN O'LOONEY UPDATING {OUTSTANDING}
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3085 views • December 07, 2021
SOURCE: RedPillWorld
I hate to say "I TOLD YOU SO". Sheeple who worship Government are beyond saving! Facts and evidences do not matter! When it comes to STUPIDITY, there is no border, no limit
NOW You understand why the mainland Chinese are still happy with the ChiCom!
And now look at NZ, Australia, the whole Europe ....with forced injection on people! Even China would not dream of such "democratic law"
I hate to say "I TOLD YOU SO". Sheeple who worship Government are beyond saving! Facts and evidences do not matter! When it comes to STUPIDITY, there is no border, no limit
NOW You understand why the mainland Chinese are still happy with the ChiCom!
And now look at NZ, Australia, the whole Europe ....with forced injection on people! Even China would not dream of such "democratic law"
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