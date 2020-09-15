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Yahweh is the Pagan god of Rebellious Israel
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38 views • September 15, 2020
Posted on YT by ORIGINALJUDAH12 on 1 Sep, 2013:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UlBU-U-_Y3M
The content of this video is further supported by the following videos:
https://www.brighteon.com/34f8e882-e244-42be-a53b-26f9ec0563f3
Yahweh is...a DESERT PAGAN God! - Dr. Gene Kim
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/06e851b6-24cb-4348-8cfc-888d11219612
JW.Org Admit Jehovah was Invented & the NWT was Translated by Jesuits (PART 1): https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/f53c2dce-ce23-465a-b608-813670eca5c3
JW.Org Admit Jehovah was Invented & the NWT was Translated by Jesuits (PART 2): https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/582688bb-6c05-44fc-9ea9-6ee3e7aa3f19
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UlBU-U-_Y3M
The content of this video is further supported by the following videos:
https://www.brighteon.com/34f8e882-e244-42be-a53b-26f9ec0563f3
Yahweh is...a DESERT PAGAN God! - Dr. Gene Kim
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/06e851b6-24cb-4348-8cfc-888d11219612
JW.Org Admit Jehovah was Invented & the NWT was Translated by Jesuits (PART 1): https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/f53c2dce-ce23-465a-b608-813670eca5c3
JW.Org Admit Jehovah was Invented & the NWT was Translated by Jesuits (PART 2): https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/582688bb-6c05-44fc-9ea9-6ee3e7aa3f19
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