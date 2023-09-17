Alex Collier - Question and Answer Webinar 42 - September 15, 2023

Alex hosted his 42nd *LIVE* Question and Answer webinar on September 15, 2023. The webinar was just over two hours and 40 minutes in length. This webinar included a 32-minute monologue where Alex talked a little about what was happening in the world, and then Alex answered questions for the remainder of the webinar. Hosted by James Harkin from AlexCollier.org and the former radio host for Wolf Spirit Radio JayPee. Alex presented great insight into what is happening in this world and beyond.

In just over two hours and forty minutes, Alex answered 24 questions. Some of the questions had multiple parts, so Alex spent time answering these questions thoroughly. Due to character limits in the description, here are the top 15 questions that have been paraphrased and voted up by webinar attendees:

* What is the plant the Andromedans said we should consume for our nutritional requirements?

* Are many soulless humans or clones working for the cabal?

* What is unique about Earth's makeup that makes it rare?

* Will they release another bioweapon, or will it be stopped?

* Does the cabal have frequency technology that will confuse those of us who are awake?

* Do you have any insights into the Mexican alien disclosure?

* What are your thoughts on the new quantum world, and what must we do before the change occurs?

* Were you surprised that the cabal still had the resources to carry out the dreadful events in Lahaina?

* With all the adverse events occurring, did it have to be this way for us to have a glorious future?

* Will the Three Gorges Dam collapse in China be a significant indicator that the final stages are near?

* If some will not make it, is it due to their inability to handle things emotionally or physically?

* Are Reptilians Annunaki, and does that mean that Enki is Reptilian?

* Is transitioning to fourth density a natural process, and how long will it take to achieve?

* How do we know we are raising our frequencies enough to help the planet?

* Can the cabal Billionaire class access weather warfare and direct energy weapons?

* Will we need to create a new language for humanity?



