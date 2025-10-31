BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RV Predators: A hard hitting look at the RV Industry with important tips for RV Buyers...
rvacrossamerica
rvacrossamerica
19 followers
Follow
0
67 views • 1 day ago

https://rvacrossamerica.net/rvpredators

"RV Buyers Guide" - the first of a powerful 3 part series based upon REAL experience...

I was inspired by an RV'er and YouTuber named John (video linked in my written post above.) I truly feel for him. He was misled and taken advantage of by the very industry and people he trusted for advice and guidance. He even worked for an RV store for part of the time while he was an RV traveler.

I take my experience in the industry and attempt to clarify further the issues he faced with the goal of helping current and future RV buyers navigate the minefield you enter when you start considering the purchase of an RV.


Incidentally, I offer my own Concierge RV Buying (and Selling) Service - you can learn about it AND see reviews here...


https://rvacrossamerica.net/buying-or-selling-a-rv-camper-a-concierge-service/



Be sure to visit our "home base" - https://rvacrossamerica.net


Follow us on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/rvAcrossAmerica


RV Travel - Living the life

Best Videos with Current Info for ALL RV'ers... https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWAE2UQd3p-vtWvO3wEJtQK9kBIrEt5ii


#rvtravel

#rvlife

#rvlifestyle

#rvbuyingtips

