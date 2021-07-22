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The American Journal Full Show 7-22-21
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50 views • July 22, 2021
Rob Dew brings you news you need to know and takes your calls on The American Journal. In the last hour, Rob is joined by the Deputy Director of the EMP National Task Force, David Pyne, to discuss infrastructure and geopolitics.
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