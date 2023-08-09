Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
US High School Volleyball Featuring: Katherine Scherer- Class of 2024
channel image
US Sports Radio
27 Subscribers
21 views
Published Yesterday

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube Volleyball


Featured Course:
Play Better Volleyball Hitting featuring Coach Santiago Restrepo
https://bit.ly/CoachTubeVB0823

Today we feature a high-energy prospect who can dominate at the net.
On our coaches corner we get some team setting and hitting tips from the great Santiago Restrepo. Enjoy!

Video Credits:
Katherine Scherer- Class of 2024
Katherine Scherer
@katherinescherer658
https://www.youtube.com/@katherinescherer658

Play Better Volleyball - Hitting - Quick Attack - Coach Santiago Restrepo
SportVideos
@sportdvds
https://bit.ly/CoachTubeVB0823
https://www.youtube.com/@sportdvds

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun.
US Sports Net!
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
volleyballvolleyball coachncaa volleyballvolleyball recruitingussportsnetworkussportsradio

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket