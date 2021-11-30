© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vandana Shiva: Globalization causes poverty, 99% must wake up and realize that this war against the planet must end [Chinese subtitle]范達娜·席娃：全球化造成貧困，99%人民必須覺醒並結束這場針對地球的戰爭
Follow
0
Share
Report
45 views • November 30, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Pressenza - Interview with Vandana Shiva〉，頻道「Pressenza IPA」，2017年7月19日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D49lauN0dBs
原影片出處：〈Pressenza - Interview with Vandana Shiva〉，頻道「Pressenza IPA」，2017年7月19日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D49lauN0dBs
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.