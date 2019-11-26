Why Do Globalists Hate the Family Structure? MODERN SLAVERY #2 Forcing LGBTQ For A Reason!

The enemy of your enemy is your friend, or in this case, whatever is different from your enemy is your friend. That way you can be mean to people and pretend it's nice.Authoritarians will promote anything that is different from their target so they can get away with hatred.I assume all clips are used with permission.Big Thanks to Tha Gospel According to Mark With A Cee! He didn't help me make this video but he's one of my favorite youtubers and it was really nice of him to sub.Also his videos bring me joy and watching his videos was one of the reasons I decided to make my own channel so it's really cool that he's a sub of mine now :D"KELLY ARE YOU OK" ON iTUNES NO.1 SMASH HIT