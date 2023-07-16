2023: A teacher suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in class and died 💉

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“A healthcare employee in the ambulance checked the pulse of the teacher but he had already succumbed. The incident shocked the children.”
Incident occurred in Andhra Pradesh, India. 🇮🇳
*All teachers worldwide were required to take the poison injections. R.I.P.
#DIEDSUDDENLY 💉
Source @Covid BC