Connections to Corruption?! | Making Sense of the Madness

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In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan speaks with Patel Patriot about the Mar-a-Lago raid, nuclear military equipment, the deal with Australia, and military control.
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://bit.ly/3Bt01pn
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