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Proverbs Teach Honesty and Truth - Proverbs 22:20-21 (NIV)
20 Have I not written thirty sayings for you,
sayings of counsel and knowledge,
21 teaching you to be honest and to speak the truth,
so that you bring back truthful reports to those you serve?
Proverbs Club Commentary
When you are honest and speak the truth,
others benefit as well as you.
https://pc1.tiny.us/nhmrdzeb
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